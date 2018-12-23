Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing of man in Tottenham

(AGENPARL) – London dom 23 dicembre 2018 Detectives investigating a murder of a man in Tottenham have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of murder. Police were called on Saturday, 22 December at around 01:20 hours by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a report of a stabbing in Albert Place, N17.Officers attended along with the LAS and found a 25-year-old man with stab injuries.He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead at 02:13 hours.Enquiries are underway to trace and notify his next of kin. Although police believe they know who the victim is, we await formal identification. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.On Sunday, 23 December, police arrested two males on suspicion of murder; [A] a 15-year-old male and [B] a 16-year-old male.They both remain in custody at north London police stations at this time for questioning.The Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating led by Detective Chief Inspector Glen Lloyd.DCI Lloyd said: “Whilst we have made good progress with two arrests, I still need to hear from anyone who has information that could assist with my investigation.”At the heart of this, we have an innocent young man who has been brutally murdered just days before Christmas. “If you are reluctant to speak with police directly, please share what you know with Crimestoppers anonymously.”Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 503/22 Dec. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on .