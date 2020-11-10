TWO TEENAGE GIRLS LOCATED SAFELY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

Both Shantaya LEFTHAND and Emma BRAATEN have been located and are safe.

Original release below:

We are searching for two teenage girls and are asking for public assistance to locate them.

Shantaya LEFTHAND and Emma BRAATEN, both 13-years-old, were last seen around 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Augustine Elementary and Junior High School, located at 7112, 7 Street S.W. It is believed they may have gone towards Chinook Centre.

LEFTHAND has long dark hair, a nose piercing and a scar on the middle of her lower lip. She was wearing a black hoodie, ripped jeans, a burgundy backpack and glasses.

BRAATEN has reddish brown hair and a nose piercing. She was wearing ripped jeans and a grey hoodie.

Pictures of both girls are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

