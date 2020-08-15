(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 15 agosto 2020

Two men suspected of facilitating illegal immigrants into the UK have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

The duo, who are Afghan nationals with UK residency and aged 23 and 21, were arrested this morning near a retail park in Slough, Berkshire, in the company of two Afghan illegal immigrants.

All four were arrested as part of an NCA investigation into modern slavery and organised immigration crime.

They have been taken into custody for questioning and two house searches are under way in Edgware, north London.

Andrea Wilson, regional head of investigations at the NCA, said: “These arrests were made as part of an intelligence led operation with a rapid response by my officers.

“Working with partners at home and abroad we do all we can to disrupt and dismantle organised crime networks involved in illegal immigration.

“Criminal people smuggling gangs don’t care about the people they transport, it’s an international business and they only care about getting as rich as possible no matter the human cost.

“This investigation is in its early stages and our work continues.”

15 August 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-suspected-people-smugglers-arrested