Vishnu Temple as seen from Angel’s Window Overlook, just east of Cape Royal on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. NPS/Michael Quinn

News Release Date: July 23, 2020

Contact: Joelle Baird, 928-638-7609

Grand Canyon, AZ– Grand Canyon National Park will temporarily close the Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads on the North Rim in order to complete necessary road improvement projects. This closure will be in effect from sunset on Sunday, July 26, through Thursday, July 30. The Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads as well as all overlooks along these roads will reopen to the public on July 31 at 6 a.m.

Heavy monsoon weather and construction activities necessitate the closure of these roads to ensure visitor and worker safety. The gate will be locked near State Route 67 to allow workers to complete the full extent of the road improvement project.

All other roads including State Route 67 will remain open to vehicle traffic through the end of the season.

For more information about visiting the North Rim please visit the park website.

Grand Canyon National Park public health updates are available at:

Fonte/Source: https://www.nps.gov/grca/learn/news/two-roads-on-north-rim-of-grand-canyon-national-park-will-temporarily-close.htm