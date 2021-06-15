(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Analyst, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1AN00419K, Paper

Dian Li, Ying Liu, Shengrong Yu, Dailiang Zhang, Xiao Wang, Hongmei Zhong, Kangdi He, Ying Wang, Yongxiang Wu

Two-photon fluorescence imaging is one of the most attractive imaging technologies for monitoring important biomolecule in biomedicine, due to its advantages of low light scattering, deeper penetration depth and suppressed…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/EL12gGwpZRU/D1AN00419K