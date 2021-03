(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 03 marzo 2021

Wednesday 3 March, 2021

Two new 21st century police stations are to be built in Kirklees as part of a milestone investment in helping to keep communities safe and feeling safe in the district for years to come.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-new-police-stations-be-built-kirklees