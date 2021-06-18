(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 18 giugno 2021

Friday, 18 June 2021

Two men found guilty of attempted murder have been jailed for nearly 50 years for a shooting and a robbery in which the victim was threatened with a gun.

Zeshaam Khan, aged 23, of Highlands Close, Bradford and Khawaar Awan, aged 21, of Hollingwood Avenue, Bradford, were both convicted at Leeds Crown Court on 14 April this year after a firearms discharge in Britannia Gardens, Pudsey.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-men-jailed-nearly-50-years-firearms-and-robbery-offences