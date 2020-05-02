TWO MEN BEHIND BARS AFTER CRIME SPREE ENDED UP IN POLICE PURSUIT IN WAKEFIELD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 02 maggio 2020

Friday 1 May 2020

Two men have been sentenced to seven years after a crime spree ended up in a Police pursuit in Wakefield.

William McGinley 27 and James Harty 19 pleaded guilty to a number of offences which include robbery, attempted robbery, fraud by false representation and theft of a motor vehicle.

In one offence which occurred in Pontefract on 5 October they tried to drag an 84 year old man from his vehicle.

They were sentenced today at Leeds Crown Court.

Harty was given 4 years detention.

McGinley was given 3 years in jail.

Detective Inspector Phil Davis of Wakefield CID said: ‘McGinley and Harty showed no regard for any of their victims during this crime spree. ‘They carried out a number of offences in a very short space of time, only to be caught and arrested after they tried to run from police. ‘We recognize the distress and trauma that offences like this cause to victims and we always treat offences like these very seriously. ‘We hope that the sentences act as a deterrent to others, that this will not be tolerate across Wakefield District and we will prosecute.’

**Harty was also convicted of a number of driving offences which include dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified driving, and using a vehicle without insurance.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-men-behind-bars-after-crime-spree-ended-police-pursuit-wakefield