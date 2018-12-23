Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal shooting in Edmonton

(AGENPARL) – London dom 23 dicembre 2018 Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal a shooting in Edmonton. The men aged 19 [D] and 23 {E] were arrested by police on Sunday, 23 December. They have been taken to separate north London police stations for questioning. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 21:15hrs on Tuesday, 18 December to reports of a man suffering a gunshot wound inside an address in St Joseph’s Road, N9.Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene.A man, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:10hrs. His next of kin have been informed. Formal identification awaits. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. Previously, three males – [A] 24; [B] 19 and [C] 17 – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They have since all been released with no further action.Enquiries continue. Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating. Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes said: “My officers continue working hard to establish the motive for the shooting. “Whilst we have made further arrests and I urge anyone who can assist in helping us build a clearer picture of this murder to contact police without delay.”Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room on or call police on 101 and quote CAD 7822/18Dec.Information can also be report to Crimestoppers anonymously on or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

