TWO MEN ARRESTED FOLLOWING UNLICENSED HUDDERSFIELD MUSIC EVENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 25 agosto 2020

Tuesday August 25, 2020

Police investigating an unlicensed music event in the Huddersfield area on Saturday night have arrested two men as part of ongoing enquiries.

Kirklees CID are continuing to investigate the incident on the evening of Saturday August 22 in which a group of several hundred persons gathered at an igloo style tent with a sound system in Deighton.

Officers have today ( August 25) arrested two Huddersfield men aged 29 and 42 on suspicion of public order offences in relation to a breach of Covid 19 legislation regarding public gatherings.

They remain in custody for questioning.

Officers deployed to the unlicensed event on Saturday night and dispersed large crowds present.

Music was quickly turned off on police arrival and attending officers also removed sound equipment from the location.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-men-arrested-following-unlicensed-huddersfield-music-event

