mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Agenparl

TWO MAN JAILED FOR SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A CHILD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Two men, including a former Bradford City footballer have been jailed for sexual activity with a child.

Tyrell Robinson 23, of Barrett Way, South Ockendon, Essex, and Korie Berman, 22, of Barnmead Meadow, Thurrock, were charged in February 2020 for various offences including sexual activity with a child and making and distributing indecent images of children.

In August 2018, police were contacted by two of the victims to report the offences and a further girl also came forward. 

All of the three victims were female, aged 14 and the offences happened in the Bradford District.

Both men were arrested in relation to the offences and then subsequently charged by police.

At the first hearing in June 2020, Berman pleaded not guilty to five offences, and Robinson pleaded guilty to engaging with sexual activity with a girl under 16, distributing an indecent photo of a child and making an indecent photograph of a child.

Then, shortly before the trial hearings were due to start, Berman changed his original not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to five counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16.

Today (26 January) both men appeared at Bradford Crown Court and were sentenced six years (Berman) and three and a half years (Robinson).

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said: “We welcome the prison sentences that have been handed down to both Berman and Robinson today. Given their guilty pleas, they have spared their victims from going through the court process.”

“We would like to reassure anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse that you will be listened to and supported by the police. We have specially trained officers in our safeguarding units who are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or crime is encouraged to contact the police and report any offences.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-man-jailed-sexual-activity-child

