Two Iranian Nationals Charged for Cyber-Enabled Disinformation and Threat Campaign Designed to Influence the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election

Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian have been charged for their alleged involvement in a campaign to intimidate and influence American voters in connection with the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Nov. 18, 2021

