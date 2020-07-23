TWO HETERODINUCLEAR NIFE-BASED SULFENATE COMPLEXES MIMICKING AN S-OXYGENATED INTERMEDIATE OF AN O2-TOLERANT [NIFE]-H2ASE: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURES, AND REACTIVITY

The synthetic modelling of the S-oxygenated intermediate of an O2-tolerant [NiFe]-H2ase has proven to be great challenging. Treatment of 1,4-bis(2-mercapto-2-methylpropyl)-1,4-diazacycloheptane with Ni(acac)2 gave the dithiolate complex [1,4-bis(2-mercapto-2-methylpropyl)-1,4-diazacycloheptanato]nickel(II) or (bmmp-dach)Ni (1), further treatment of complex 1 with 37% aqueous H2O2 afforded sulfenate complex [1-(2-mercapto-2-methylpropyl)-4-(2-sulfeno-2-methylpropyl)-1,4-diazacycloheptanato]nickel(II) or (mmp-sulfeno-dach)Ni (2) and sulfinate complex [1-(2-mercapto-2-methylpropyl)-4-(2-sulfino-2-methylpropyl)-1,4-diazacycloheptanato]nickel(II) or (mmp-sulfino-dach)Ni (3). More interestingly, treatment of complex 2 with FeI2 afforded the unexpected dithiolate/diiodine complex [(bmmp-dach)Ni][2I2] (4), while complex 2 reacted with Fe2(CO)9 or CpFe(CO)2(BF4) to give the dinuclear Ni(II)Fe(0) and Ni(II)Fe(II) complexes [(mmp-sulfeno-dach)Ni][Fe(CO)4] (5) and [(mmp-sulfeno-dach)Ni][Fe(CO)2Cp(BF4)] (6), respectively. Further reactivity studies demonstrated that (i) reaction of complex 5 or 6 with decarbonylating agent Me3NO produced complex 2; and (ii) reaction of complex 5 with organometallic oxidant FcBF4 afforded the trinuclear Ni dithiolate complex [(bmmp-dach)Ni]2[Ni(BF4)2] (7), unexpectedly. All the new complexes 1-7 were fully characterized by elemental analysis and various spectroscopic methods, and particularly the molecular structures of complexes 2-5 and 7 were further confirmed by X-ray crystallography.