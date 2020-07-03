venerdì, Luglio 3, 2020
TWO EARN PROPOSAL ENHANCEMENT GRANTS – GRANTS SUPPORT PRELIMINARY RESEARCH, SCHOLARLY PROJECT TO ENHANCE EXPERTISE NEEDED TO SEEK EXTERNAL FUNDING

(AGENPARL) – ST. CLOUD (MINNESOTA), ven 03 luglio 2020

Grants support preliminary research, scholarly project to enhance expertise needed to seek external funding

St. Cloud State University’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs has announced funding for two 2019-20 Proposal Enhancement Grant projects to support preliminary research or a scholarly project to enhance the expertise needed to be successful in seeking mid-level funding from an external agency. 

The Proposal Enhancement Grant ranges from $4,000 to $8,000 that support faculty in their efforts to seek funding from an external agency with the expected outcome of a submission or resubmission of a competitive grant proposal to an external funding agency in the amount of $25,000 or more.

“Three internal grant mechanisms provide critical support for faculty development and engagement in scholarly and creative activities and external grant seeking.  These awards are in service of building a robust community of scholars and in support of the strong teacher-scholar model at St. Cloud State,” said Latha Ramakrishnan, former interim associate provost for research and dean for Graduate Studies. 

These grants support faculty development and are strategically-aligned to promote the teacher-scholar model that President Robbyn Wacker sees as the future of St. Cloud State. The work will be done in 2020-21. 

The grant awards include: 

College of Liberal Arts

Dr. Ettien Koffi
Comprehensive Documentation of Eotile/Beti: A Critically Endangered Language

School of Education

Dr. Brittany Williams
A 10-year Content Analysis of U.S. Based HIV/AIDS Related Research Published in Higher Education Journals

Fonte/Source: https://today.stcloudstate.edu/two-earn-proposal-enhancement-grants/

