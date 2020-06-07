TWO DOZEN NAVY PERSONNEL ON THE QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY 2020 HONOURS LIST

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 07 giugno 2020

On the Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List, 24 Navy personnel have joined the long number of other servicemen and women who have been appointed to the Order of Australia or Conspicuous Service awards.

The Order of Australia recognises recipients for achievement or meritorious service, with particular reference to their community contribution to Australia globally or domestically.

Driven by nominations and recommendations from peers, appointments in the Military Division are recommended to the Governor-General by the Minister for Defence. Awards – including Distinguished Service Decorations and Conspicuous Service Decorations – are presented for outstanding achievements or service within the Defence Forces.

Petty Officer Marine Technician Jonathan Booth has been awarded a Conspicuous Service Medal for his meritorious devotion to duty in Navy technical and leadership positions at sea and ashore.

Petty Officer Booth directly contributed to the enhancement of Navy capability through improvements to Cape Class Patrol Boat technical documentation, and the renewal of the shore power system at HMAS Creswell.

“I am honoured to achieve this award and I am thankful to my workplace and family who have supported me in gaining this recognition,” Petty Officer Booth said.

Warrant Officer Boatswains Mate Raymond Beasy, already a Medal of the Order of Australia and Conspicuous Service Medal recipient, has been awarded a Conspicuous Service Cross for his outstanding devotion to duty in the field of Navy gunnery and force protection training.

Warrant Office Beasy is responsible for the training and certification of the Royal Australian Navy’s boarding capability and contributed to successful maritime interdiction for Operations RESOLUTE and MANITOU.

“This achievement is significant to me as it acknowledges the outstanding support of my family and the Boarding teams I have trained,” Warrant Officer Beasy said.

Other Royal Australian Navy recipients include Rear Admiral Sarah Sharkey and Leading Seaman Boatswains Mate Imogen Vincent who make up part of the 41 percent of recipients who are women.

Rear Admiral Sharkey has been appointed an Order of Australia for exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in the management of health care, with her dedication significantly improving the quality of health care for service men and women.

Leading Seaman Vincent has been awarded a Conspicuous Service Medal for her innovative work which led to the production of a Career Pathways Model that revolutionises the ability of career managers and individuals to map their career profiles and engage their families more closely in the planning of their careers.

A full list of Royal Australian Navy Queen’s Birthday 2020 Honours List recipients is below.

Recipients will be invested with their awards either by the Governor-General at Government House in Canberra, or by the State Governors or Administrator of the Northern Territory, when COVID-19 restrictions allow.





Officer (AO) in the Military Division (Officer of the Order of Australia)

Rear Admiral Jonathan Dallas MEAD AM RAN

For distinguished service to the Royal Australian Navy in senior management and command roles.





Member (AM) in the Military Division (Member of the Order of Australia)

Commodore Richard John BOULTON RAN

For exceptional performance of duty as the Director General Military Strategic Commitments and the Director of Navy International Engagement.

Captain Anthony Paul RAYNER RAN

For exceptional performance of duty in the fields of Amphibious Capability and Safety Management in Fleet Command.

Rear Admiral Sarah Edith SHARKEY CSC RAN

For exceptional service to the Australian Defence Force in the management of health care.





Medal (OAM) in the Military Division (Medal of the Order of Australia)

Warrant Officer Stephen Gregory CHEESEMAN

For meritorious performance of duty in the fields of Naval Aviation and personnel mentoring and management in the Royal Australian Navy.

Lieutenant Commander Wayne Terance RICHARDS RAN

For meritorious service in the field of Navy marine and port services support.

Chief Petty Officer Bradley Gary WALSH

For meritorious performance of duty in the field of Navy training in particular Physical Training and Leadership Development.

Captain Allen Mark WHITTAKER CSC RAN

For meritorious service in the field of Navy aviation capability development.





Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC)

Warrant Officer Raymond John BEASY OAM CSM

For outstanding devotion to duty in the field of Navy gunnery and force protection training.

Chief Petty Officer Luke Ray BREWER

For outstanding devotion to duty as the Chief Petty Officer Fire Control and Sensors Supervisor in HMAS Hobart.

Commander Richard Eric BRICKACEK DSM RAN

For outstanding achievement as Commanding Officer HMAS Gascoyne.

Commander Barry John CARMICHAEL RAN

For outstanding achievement as Commanding Officer HMAS Farncomb from April to June 2018.

Captain Paul Andrew JOHNSON RAN

For outstanding achievement as Commanding Officer HMAS Ballarat on Operation MANITOU from November 2018 and June 2019.

Commander Casey Jayne SCULLY-O’SHEA RAN

For outstanding achievement in the field of Defence Force Recruiting.





Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM)

Petty Officer Jonathon Richard BOOTH

For meritorious devotion to duty in Navy technical and leadership positions at sea and ashore.

Lieutenant Commander Amy Cecilia BULTERS RAN

For meritorious achievement in the field of Navy Meteorological and Oceanographic operational support.

Chief Petty Officer Noel Michael CHRISTOFFEL

For meritorious achievement in whole-ship leadership and performance of duty as a senior sailor in HMAS Harman from January 2017 to June 2019.

Lieutenant Commander Matthew Robert EGLEN RAN

For meritorious devotion to duty in the field of Marine Engineering during the retirement of the Adelaide Class Frigates and introduction of the Hobart Class Destroyers.

Commander Patricia Jane KEMP RAN

For meritorious achievement in the field of Navy Health Services.

Chief Petty Officer Nicolle Renee PALMER

For meritorious achievement in the field of Minor War Vessel Communications and Information Systems.

Leading Seaman Patrick Georgen PALMER

For meritorious achievement of duty in the field of Navy information and communications technology.

Commander David Andrew RENDELL RAN

For meritorious achievement in the field of information technology specifically the implementation of robotic process automation.

Lieutenant Commander Siobhan Ann STURDY RAN

For meritorious achievement as the Marine Engineering Officer in HMAS Sheean.

Leading Seaman Imogen Kate VINCENT

For meritorious achievement as the Boatswains Mate Assistant Workgroup Manager at the Directorate of Naval Workforce Management.

Full list available at: https://www.gg.gov.au/australian-honours-and-awardsaustralian-honours-lists/queens-birthday-2020-honours-list.

Medals awarded to Navy personnel in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours List. From left: Officer (AO) in the Military Division of the Order of Australia; Member (AM) in the Military Division of the Order of Australia; Medal (OAM) in the Military Division of the Order of Australia; Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC); Conspicuous Service Medal (CSM).

