TWO-DIMENSIONAL WEYL POINTS AND NODAL LINES IN PENTAGONAL MATERIALS AND THEIR OPTICAL RESPONSE

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00064K, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sergio Bravo, M. Pacheco, V. Nuñez, J. D. Correa, Leonor Chico
A symmetry analysis combined with first-principles calculations of two-dimensional pentagonal materials (PdSeTe, PdSeS, InP5 and GeBi2) based on the Cairo tiling reveal nontrivial spin textures, nodal lines and Weyl points.
