TWO-DIMENSIONAL WEYL POINTS AND NODAL LINES IN PENTAGONAL MATERIALS AND THEIR OPTICAL RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00064K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Sergio Bravo, M. Pacheco, V. Nuñez, J. D. Correa, Leonor Chico
A symmetry analysis combined with first-principles calculations of two-dimensional pentagonal materials (PdSeTe, PdSeS, InP5 and GeBi2) based on the Cairo tiling reveal nontrivial spin textures, nodal lines and Weyl points.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/XN5RaO_T_5w/D1NR00064K

