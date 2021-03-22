TWO-DIMENSIONAL WEYL POINTS AND NODAL LINES IN PENTAGONAL MATERIALS AND THEIR OPTICAL RESPONSE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00064K, Paper

Sergio Bravo, M. Pacheco, V. Nuñez, J. D. Correa, Leonor Chico

A symmetry analysis combined with first-principles calculations of two-dimensional pentagonal materials (PdSeTe, PdSeS, InP 5 and GeBi 2 ) based on the Cairo tiling reveal nontrivial spin textures, nodal lines and Weyl points.

