giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

JAMAICA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC, SLOVENIA, AUSTRIA, AND POLAND

JAMAICA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC, SLOVENIA, AUSTRIA, AND POLAND

JAMAICA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH MALAYSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER HISHAMMUDDIN

APPEAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR AS, A LEVELS AND GCSES

I GIOCATORI PANDEMICI E QUELLI CASALINGHI FANNO AUMENTARE I PROFITTI DI NINTENDO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH MALAYSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER HISHAMMUDDIN

CS_MINISTERO: SU CONCORSO A DIRIGENTE SCOLASTICO NESSUN CONFLITTO INTERESSI L’AMMINISTRAZIONE STA PROCEDENDO…

Agenparl

TWO-DIMENSIONAL RADICAL–CATIONIC MOTT INSULATOR BASED ON AN ELECTRON DONOR CONTAINING NEITHER A TETRATHIAFULVALENE NOR TETRATHIAPENTALENE SKELETON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00878H, Paper
Tomofumi Kadoya, Shiori Sugiura, Keishiro Tahara, Toshiki Higashino, Kazuya Kubo, Takahiko Sasaki, Kazuo Takimiya, Jun-ichi Yamada
We have succeeded in developing a two-dimensional radical–cationic Mott insulator that does not contain a 1,3-dithiol-2-ylidene moiety.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/fE4xvbZpojs/D0CE00878H

Post collegati

SEAFARERS STOP SHIPS AS CREW CRISIS WORSENS

Redazione

TEAM EUROPE: LATEST SUPPORT IN FIGHTING BOTH PANDEMIC AND INFODEMIC IN THE WESTERN BALKANS

Redazione

EFFECT OF SULFUR ON DIAMOND GROWTH AND MORPHOLOGY IN METAL–CARBON SYSTEMS

Redazione

TWO-DIMENSIONAL RADICAL–CATIONIC MOTT INSULATOR BASED ON AN ELECTRON DONOR CONTAINING NEITHER A TETRATHIAFULVALENE NOR TETRATHIAPENTALENE SKELETON

Redazione

THE FORMATION MECHANISM OF ZNTPYP FIBERS FABRICATED BY A SURFACTANT-ASSISTED METHOD

Redazione

THE SYNTHESIS OF RARE EARTH METAL-DOPED UPCONVERSION NANOPARTICLES COATED WITH D-GLUCOSE OR 2-DEOXY-D-GLUCOSE AND THEIR EVALUATION FOR DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPY IN CANCER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More