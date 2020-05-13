(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mer 13 maggio 2020 “Following lengthy negotiations, we have succeeded in coming to an agreement with the Austrian authorities, and accordingly the border crossing points linking Jánossomorja and Andau, and Alsószölnök and Neumarkt, will be opened to passenger traffic on Wednesday morning”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/two-border-crossing-points-between-hungary-and-austria-will-be-opened-to-passenger-traffic-on-wednesday