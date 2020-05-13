mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
Breaking News

DL RILANCIO: SQUERI (FI), SI ASCOLTI CONFCOMMERCIO, PMI RISCHIANO SPARIZIONE

SAN GABRIELE A CENTO ANNI DALLA CANONIZZAZIONE, IL SANTUARIO è IN FESTA

SLOVAKIA AT THE 7TH ANNUAL EUROPEAN UNION SHORT FILM FESTIVAL IN CANADA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #45

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), SERVE RILANCIO CENTRI SOCIALI PER ANZIANI

IMPATTO DELL’EPIDEMIA DA CORONAVIRUS NEL SETTORE DEI TRASPORTI

PATRIMONIO IMMOBILIARE DELLA DIFESA

PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIANA AI PROGETTI DELLA DIFESA COMUNE EUROPEA

SILVIA ROMANO: RACITI (PD), RAPITA PRIMA DAI TERRORISTI E POI DAI CRETINI

FASE2: GARIGLIO (PD), PROTOCOLLI SUI TRENI IGNORATI IN PIEMONTE, DE MICHELI INTERVENGA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TWO BORDER CROSSING POINTS BETWEEN HUNGARY AND AUSTRIA WILL BE OPENED TO PASSENGER TRAFFIC ON WEDNESDAY

TWO BORDER CROSSING POINTS BETWEEN HUNGARY AND AUSTRIA WILL BE OPENED TO PASSENGER TRAFFIC ON WEDNESDAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mer 13 maggio 2020 “Following lengthy negotiations, we have succeeded in coming to an agreement with the Austrian authorities, and accordingly the border crossing points linking Jánossomorja and Andau, and Alsószölnök and Neumarkt, will be opened to passenger traffic on Wednesday morning”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/two-border-crossing-points-between-hungary-and-austria-will-be-opened-to-passenger-traffic-on-wednesday

Post collegati

TWO BORDER CROSSING POINTS BETWEEN HUNGARY AND AUSTRIA WILL BE OPENED TO PASSENGER TRAFFIC ON WEDNESDAY

Redazione

HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT TO BE REPRESENTED BY JUSTICE MINISTER

Redazione

HUNGARY HAS A SECURITY, POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC INTEREST IN THE RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF THE WESTERN BALKANS

Redazione

HUNGARY: THE HUNGARIAN GOVERNMENT STANDS UP FOR AGRICULTURE UNDER THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Redazione

MAYOR OF BUDAPEST FAILED TO PREPARE METROPOLITAN ELDERLY CARE HOMES FOR EPIDEMIC

Redazione

NUMBER OF PERSONS IN COMPULSORY HOME QUARANTINE OPTING FOR VOLUNTARY ELECTRONIC MONITORING HAS RISEN FURTHER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More