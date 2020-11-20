venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
TWO ARRESTED AS PRECISION OFFICERS MAKE SIGNIFICANT CLASS A DRUGS SEIZURE

TWO ARRESTED AS PRECISION OFFICERS MAKE SIGNIFICANT CLASS A DRUGS SEIZURE

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), ven 20 novembre 2020

Thursday, 19 November 2020

Programme Precision officers seized 6kg of suspected Class A drugs in an operation yesterday (Wednesday)

Armed officers stopped a car on Sackville Street in Sheepscar, Leeds at noon.

A man aged 26 and a woman aged 30 were arrested on suspicion of drugs related offences. They currently remain in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin, who leads Programme Precision, said:

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/two-arrested-precision-officers-make-significant-class-drugs-seizure

