giovedì, Febbraio 11, 2021
Breaking News

OLAF AND THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE OF UKRAINE CONCLUDE COOPERATION ARRANGEMENT

90 ANNI DI RADIO VATICANA. LOMBARDI: CON LA CADUTA DEL MURO, NUOVI…

​​​​​PD: DE MARIA, PIENO SOSTEGNO ALLA RELAZIONE DI ZINGARETTI.

DESIGNATING OFFICIALS AND ENTITIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE MILITARY COUP IN BURMA

DESIGNATING OFFICIALS AND ENTITIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE MILITARY COUP IN BURMA

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION FOR WOMEN ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENDERS IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION

DESIGNATING OFFICIALS AND ENTITIES IN CONNECTION WITH THE MILITARY COUP IN BURMA

M5S, CRIMI: VOTO DEGLI ISCRITTI E’ VINCOLANTE, DEMOCRAZIA NEL MOVIMENTO

KONING BEZOEKT MONTAIGNE LYCEUM IN DEN HAAG

M5S, LEGA: PREOCCUPAZIONE PER LA SPACCATURA DOPO VOTO ROUSSEAU, RUOLO LEGA E…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » TWO ARRESTED AFTER £12 MILLION COCAINE AND HEROIN SEIZURE

TWO ARRESTED AFTER £12 MILLION COCAINE AND HEROIN SEIZURE

by Redazione03

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 11 febbraio 2021

National Crime Agency officers have made two arrests after a total of 310 kilos of heroin and cocaine was found concealed in a consignment of parcels heading to the UK.

Image showing seized heroine that has been wrapped upTwo men – Hungarian nationals aged 31 and 32 – were arrested in Bristol on the evening of 8 February, after taking delivery of 15 boxes into which the 250kg cocaine and 50kg heroin had been loaded.

The drugs – potentially worth up to £12.5 million had they reached UK streets – had been intercepted on 3 February by Border Force officers stationed at the Channel Tunnel terminal at Coquelles, France.

The boxes were delivered to an address in the Filton area of Bristol, where officers moved in to arrest the recipients.

The men were questioned by NCA officers and released on bail.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Grace, said:

“The size of this haul indicates the involvement of significant organised criminals, who would have made millions by getting these drugs successfully to the UK market.

“Heroin and cocaine fuel violence and exploitation throughout the UK. The NCA works tirelessly with partners including Border Force to disrupt the class A drugs trade and identify those behind it.

“Our investigation continues.”

Thursday 11 Feb 2021

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-arrested-after-12-million-cocaine-and-heroin-seizure

Post collegati

PROJECT LAUNCH: REVIEWING EFFECTIVENESS OF COUNTER-TERRORISM AND PREVENTING AND COUNTERING VIOLENT EXTREMISM ACTIVITIES

Redazione

OLAF AND THE PROSECUTOR GENERAL’S OFFICE OF UKRAINE CONCLUDE COOPERATION ARRANGEMENT

Redazione

HIGH-PROFILE BOX SPILLS DOUBLE NORMAL ANNUAL TOTAL

Redazione

11 FEB 2021 – MOSTRE, BRONZINO E IL SOMMO POETA, UN RITRATTO ALLEGORICO DI DANTE IN PALAZZO VECCHIO

Redazione

AZO SYNTHESIS MEETS MOLECULAR IODINE CATALYSIS

Redazione

A BRøNSTED ACIDIC IONIC LIQUID ANCHORED TO MAGNETITE NANOPARTICLES AS A NOVEL RECOVERABLE HETEROGENEOUS CATALYST FOR THE BIGINELLI REACTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More