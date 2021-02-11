(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, gio 11 febbraio 2021

National Crime Agency officers have made two arrests after a total of 310 kilos of heroin and cocaine was found concealed in a consignment of parcels heading to the UK.

Two men – Hungarian nationals aged 31 and 32 – were arrested in Bristol on the evening of 8 February, after taking delivery of 15 boxes into which the 250kg cocaine and 50kg heroin had been loaded.

The drugs – potentially worth up to £12.5 million had they reached UK streets – had been intercepted on 3 February by Border Force officers stationed at the Channel Tunnel terminal at Coquelles, France.

The boxes were delivered to an address in the Filton area of Bristol, where officers moved in to arrest the recipients.

The men were questioned by NCA officers and released on bail.

NCA Branch Commander Martin Grace, said:

“The size of this haul indicates the involvement of significant organised criminals, who would have made millions by getting these drugs successfully to the UK market.

“Heroin and cocaine fuel violence and exploitation throughout the UK. The NCA works tirelessly with partners including Border Force to disrupt the class A drugs trade and identify those behind it.

“Our investigation continues.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/two-arrested-after-12-million-cocaine-and-heroin-seizure