maggio 25, 2020
TWINS ENGINEERING OF PHOTOCATALYSTS: A MINIREVIEW

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 25 maggio 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00917B, Minireview
Shaodong Sun, Xiaochuan Zhang, Jie Cui, Qing Yang, Shuhua Liang
Twin crystal with highly ordered atomic arrangement can not only promote the transport of free charge carriers (electrons and holes) inside a single crystalline photocatalyst, but also limit the recombination…
