(AGENPARL) – MONROE (LOUISIANA), sab 06 febbraio 2021



Sam Griffin and Shahada Wells combined for 40 points to lead UT Arlington to a 63-56 home-court win over ULM Friday night in the first game of a Sun Belt Conference weekend series. It marked UTA’s third-straight win over the Warhawks this season and its sixth in a row overall in the series.

Fonte/Source: https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2021/2/5/mens-basketball-turnovers-prove-costly-for-ulm-in-series-opening-loss-at-uta-63-56.aspx