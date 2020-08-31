TURNOVER OF LARGE ENTERPRISES REMAINED ALMOST ON LEVEL WITH THE PREVIOUS MONTH IN JULY

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 agosto 2020
Published: 31 August 2020
According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary
data, the seasonally adjusted turnover of large enterprises grew by
0.1 per cent in July 2020 compared with June. In June, seasonally
adjusted turnover grew by 1.7 per cent, while in May, turnover was
1.0 per cent higher than in the month before. The exceptional
situation caused by coronavirus had an effect on the development of
large enterprises.
Seasonally adjusted change in the turnover of
large enterprises from the previous month, %
The unadjusted turnover of large enterprises fell by 8.5 per
cent in July 2020 compared with July 2019. The turnover of large
enterprises decreased by 7.1 per cent in January to July from one
year ago.
Annual change in the turnover of large
enterprises, %
The turnover estimate of large enterprises is based on a sample
formed of 2,000 enterprises with the most significant turnover in
manufacturing, construction, trade and other service industries.
Excluded from the statistics are enterprises engaged in primary
production, and bank and insurance activities.
The enterprises described in the statistics make up
approximately 70 per cent of the turnover of all enterprises
operating in Finland, represent more than one-half of the
investments made and employ good 40 per cent of the personnel of
all enterprises.
The data can be used for short-term monitoring of development in
business activities and the market. The economic situation of the
whole enterprise sector cannot be assessed solely based on these
statistics, because the economic development of smaller enterprises
may differ from large enterprises.
More detailed data on the development of various industries are
published monthly on the home pages of business
trend indicators.
