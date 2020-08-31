TURNOVER OF LARGE ENTERPRISES REMAINED ALMOST ON LEVEL WITH THE PREVIOUS MONTH IN JULY

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 31 agosto 2020

Published: 31 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary

data, the seasonally adjusted turnover of large enterprises grew by

0.1 per cent in July 2020 compared with June. In June, seasonally

adjusted turnover grew by 1.7 per cent, while in May, turnover was

1.0 per cent higher than in the month before. The exceptional

situation caused by coronavirus had an effect on the development of

large enterprises.

Seasonally adjusted change in the turnover of

large enterprises from the previous month, %

The unadjusted turnover of large enterprises fell by 8.5 per

cent in July 2020 compared with July 2019. The turnover of large

enterprises decreased by 7.1 per cent in January to July from one

year ago.

Annual change in the turnover of large

enterprises, %

The turnover estimate of large enterprises is based on a sample

formed of 2,000 enterprises with the most significant turnover in

manufacturing, construction, trade and other service industries.

Excluded from the statistics are enterprises engaged in primary

production, and bank and insurance activities.

The enterprises described in the statistics make up

approximately 70 per cent of the turnover of all enterprises

operating in Finland, represent more than one-half of the

investments made and employ good 40 per cent of the personnel of

all enterprises.

The data can be used for short-term monitoring of development in

business activities and the market. The economic situation of the

whole enterprise sector cannot be assessed solely based on these

statistics, because the economic development of smaller enterprises

may differ from large enterprises.

More detailed data on the development of various industries are

published monthly on the home pages of business

trend indicators.

