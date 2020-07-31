TURNOVER OF LARGE ENTERPRISES GREW IN JUNE FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH, BUT DECREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020 According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the seasonally adjusted turnover of large enterprises grew by 2.0 per cent in June 2020 compared with May. In May, seasonally adjusted turnover grew by 0.9 per cent, while in April, turnover was 8.3 per cent lower than in the month before. The exceptional situation caused by coronavirus had an effect on the development of large enterprises.

