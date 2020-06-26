TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), ven 26 giugno 2020 The retail trade sales volume increased by 2.4 percent in May 2020 compared with the same month a year ago. Retail sales in durables increased by 4.0 percent, while retail sales in consumables (excluding Systembolaget, the state-owned chain of liquor stores) decreased by 1.2 percent. These figures are working-day adjusted and in fixed prices.

