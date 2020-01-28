(AGENPARL) , Stockholm (Sweden), mar 28 gennaio 2020 The retail trade sales volume increased by 3.4 percent in December 2019 compared with the same month a year ago. Retail sales in consumables (excluding Systembolaget, the state-owned chain of liquor stores) increased by 0.3 percent, while retail sales in durables increased by 5.5 percent. These figures are working-day adjusted and in fixed prices.

