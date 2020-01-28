28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

CORTE UE: L’ITALIA AVREBBE DOVUTO ASSICURARE IL RISPETTO DA PARTE DELLE PUBBLICHE…

FILIPPINE, I VESCOVI SULL’ERUZIONE DEL VULCANO TAAL: DIO NON CI ABBANDONA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS THE STATE MINISTER FOR TRADE POLICY OF…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 21 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 28 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 17 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

Home » TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, DECEMBER 2019
Agenparl English Economia Politica Estera Social Network

TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, DECEMBER 2019

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) , Stockholm (Sweden), mar 28 gennaio 2020 The retail trade sales volume increased by 3.4 percent in December 2019 compared with the same month a year ago. Retail sales in consumables (excluding Systembolaget, the state-owned chain of liquor stores) increased by 0.3 percent, while retail sales in durables increased by 5.5 percent. These figures are working-day adjusted and in fixed prices.

Fonte/Source: http://www.scb.se/en/finding-statistics/statistics-by-subject-area/trade-in-goods-and-services/domestic-trade/turnover-in-the-service-sector/pong/statistical-news/turnover-in-retail-trade-december-2019/

Related posts

TURNOVER IN RETAIL TRADE, DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

EXPORTS, IMPORTS AND NET TRADE BALANCE, DECEMBER 2019, IN CURRENT PRICES

Redazione

YOUR IMF UPDATE: SPEECH

PRODUCER AND IMPORT PRICE INDEX, DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

DATA PROTECTION DAY

Redazione

CHEMICAL AND BIOACTIVE CHARACTERIZATION OF THE AROMATIC PLANT LEVISTICUM OFFICINALE W.D.J. KOCH: A COMPREHENSIVE STUDY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More