TURNOVER IN INDUSTRY DECREASED BY 7.7 PER CENT IN JUNE

Published: 14 August 2020

According to Statistics Finland, working day

adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) decreased in June by 7.7

per cent year-on-year. Among the main industries, turnover declined

most in the chemical industry, by 23.9 per cent, and in the forest

industry, by 19.5 per cent from one year ago. Seasonally adjusted

turnover in industry (TOL BCD) grew by 1.0 per cent compared to

May. The exceptional situation caused by coronavirus had an effect

on the development of some of the manufacturing industries.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in

manufacturing (BCD), % (TOL 2008)

In addition to the chemical and forestry industries, turnover

declined by 10.7 per cent in the textile, clothing and leather

industry, by 4.6 per cent in electricity, gas, steam and air

conditioning supply, by 2.3 per cent in the electrical and

electronics industry and by 1.8 per cent in the food industry from

one year ago. Correspondingly, among the main industries, mining

and quarrying grew most, by 32.0 per cent from one year ago.

Turnover in the metal industry also grew by 0.6 per cent in

June.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in

manufacturing by industry, June 2020, % (TOL 2008)

Export turnover decreased most in the chemical industry in

May

Among the main industries, export turnover adjusted for working

days fell in May most in the chemical industry, by 34.3 per cent

from one year ago. Export turnover decreased by 20.0 per cent in

the textile, clothing and leather industry, by 18.4 per cent in the

electrical and electronics industry and by 16.5 per cent in the

forest industry. In contrast, export turnover grew most strongly in

mining and quarrying, by 93.5 per cent from one year ago. In May

export turnover also increased in the electronic and electrical

industry, by 31.8 per cent and in the metal industry, by 3.4 per

cent.

Annual change in working day adjusted export

turnover and domestic turnover in manufacturing by industry, May

2020, % (TOL 2008)



Domestic turnover decreased in May in nearly all main industries.

Domestic turnover in the chemical industry contracted most, by 25.4

per cent from the year before. Domestic turnover decreased in the

textile, clothing and leather industry by 11.2 per cent, in the

electrical and electronics industry by 9.9 per cent, and in the

forest industry by 7.2 per cent. Domestic turnover in the metal

industry was 6.9 per cent lower and in the electrical and

electronics industry 5.5 per cent lower than one year earlier.

Growth was recorded in domestic turnover only for mining and

quarrying, up by 12.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Trend series of turnover, export turnover and

domestic turnover in manufacturing (BC), January 2007 to May-June

2020, % (TOL 2008)

The index of turnover in industry describes enterprises whose

main industry is manufacturing. The calculation of the indices is

based on the Tax Administration’s self-assessed tax data

which are supplemented with data obtained with Statistics

Finland’s sales inquiry. The monthly turnovers of

manufacturing enterprises can vary considerably, especially in the

metal industries. The variation is mainly due to invoicing

practices. The final invoice for major machinery deliveries and

projects may be recorded in the sales of one month, even if the

delivery had required the work of several months or years.

The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays

are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means

taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays

and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from

seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to

compare observations of two successive months as well.

In terms of turnover, data for the latest month are preliminary

and are released at a delay of around six weeks. The data may

become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry

levels in coming months. Export turnover and domestic turnover are,

for the time being, still released at a delay of two and a half

months.

