TURNOVER IN INDUSTRY DECREASED BY 7.7 PER CENT IN JUNE

Published: 14 August 2020
According to Statistics Finland, working day
adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) decreased in June by 7.7
per cent year-on-year. Among the main industries, turnover declined
most in the chemical industry, by 23.9 per cent, and in the forest
industry, by 19.5 per cent from one year ago. Seasonally adjusted
turnover in industry (TOL BCD) grew by 1.0 per cent compared to
May. The exceptional situation caused by coronavirus had an effect
on the development of some of the manufacturing industries.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in
manufacturing (BCD), % (TOL 2008)
In addition to the chemical and forestry industries, turnover
declined by 10.7 per cent in the textile, clothing and leather
industry, by 4.6 per cent in electricity, gas, steam and air
conditioning supply, by 2.3 per cent in the electrical and
electronics industry and by 1.8 per cent in the food industry from
one year ago. Correspondingly, among the main industries, mining
and quarrying grew most, by 32.0 per cent from one year ago.
Turnover in the metal industry also grew by 0.6 per cent in
June.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in
manufacturing by industry, June 2020, % (TOL 2008)
Export turnover decreased most in the chemical industry in
May
Among the main industries, export turnover adjusted for working
days fell in May most in the chemical industry, by 34.3 per cent
from one year ago. Export turnover decreased by 20.0 per cent in
the textile, clothing and leather industry, by 18.4 per cent in the
electrical and electronics industry and by 16.5 per cent in the
forest industry. In contrast, export turnover grew most strongly in
mining and quarrying, by 93.5 per cent from one year ago. In May
export turnover also increased in the electronic and electrical
industry, by 31.8 per cent and in the metal industry, by 3.4 per
cent.
Annual change in working day adjusted export
turnover and domestic turnover in manufacturing by industry, May
2020, % (TOL 2008)
Domestic turnover decreased in May in nearly all main industries.
Domestic turnover in the chemical industry contracted most, by 25.4
per cent from the year before. Domestic turnover decreased in the
textile, clothing and leather industry by 11.2 per cent, in the
electrical and electronics industry by 9.9 per cent, and in the
forest industry by 7.2 per cent. Domestic turnover in the metal
industry was 6.9 per cent lower and in the electrical and
electronics industry 5.5 per cent lower than one year earlier.
Growth was recorded in domestic turnover only for mining and
quarrying, up by 12.4 per cent from a year earlier.
Trend series of turnover, export turnover and
domestic turnover in manufacturing (BC), January 2007 to May-June
2020, % (TOL 2008)
The index of turnover in industry describes enterprises whose
main industry is manufacturing. The calculation of the indices is
based on the Tax Administration’s self-assessed tax data
which are supplemented with data obtained with Statistics
Finland’s sales inquiry. The monthly turnovers of
manufacturing enterprises can vary considerably, especially in the
metal industries. The variation is mainly due to invoicing
practices. The final invoice for major machinery deliveries and
projects may be recorded in the sales of one month, even if the
delivery had required the work of several months or years.
The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays
are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means
taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays
and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from
seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to
compare observations of two successive months as well.
In terms of turnover, data for the latest month are preliminary
and are released at a delay of around six weeks. The data may
become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry
levels in coming months. Export turnover and domestic turnover are,
for the time being, still released at a delay of two and a half
months.
Source: Index of turnover in industry 2020, June, Statistics Finland
Statistics Finland
Inquiries: Maija Sappinen 029 551 3348, Heli Suonio 029 551 2481
Suonio 029 551 2481, <a
Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko
