TURNOVER IN INDUSTRY DECREASED BY 10.4 PER CENT IN APRIL

According to Statistics Finland, working day

adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) decreased in April by 10.4

per cent year-on-year. Among the main industries, turnover

decreased most in the chemical industry, by 22.7 per cent from one

year ago, which was influenced by the drop in the price of oil in

addition to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus.

Seasonally adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) fell by 3.0 per

cent compared with March.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in

manufacturing (BCD), % (TOL 2008)

The exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus had an

effect in April on the turnover of manufacturing not only in the

chemical industry but also in other main industries. Turnover in

the textile, clothing and leather industry was 14.8 per cent lower

and in the forest industry 14.3 per lower than in April one year

earlier. The turnover of electricity, gas, steam and air

conditioning supply declined by 12.2 per cent and that of the food

industry by 9.2 per cent from one year back. The turnover of the

metal industry went down by 4.6 per cent and that of the electrical

and electronics industry by 3.6 per cent. Turnover grew slightly

only in mining and quarrying, by 0.3 per cent from one year

ago.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in

manufacturing by industry, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)

Export turnover decreased most in the forest industry in

March

Among the main industries, export turnover adjusted for working

days decreased in March most in the forest industry, by 22.5 per

cent, and in the chemical industry, by 16.9 per cent from one year

ago. In addition, export turnover in the textiles, clothing and

leather industry was 9.0 per cent lower than one year ago. In

contrast, the export turnover of mining and quarrying increased

most in March, by 11.4 per cent year-on-year. Export turnover also

grew in the industry of mining and quarrying, by 6.9 per cent, in

the food industry, by 3.9 per cent, and in the electrical and

electronics industry, by 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

Annual change in working day adjusted export

turnover and domestic turnover in manufacturing by industry, March

2020, % (TOL 2008)



Among the main industries, turnover in Finland decreased most in

March in the textile, clothing and leather industry, by 12.0 per

cent, and in the chemical industry, by 11.8 per cent from the

previous year. In turn, the domestic turnover of the electrical and

electronics industry grew by 3.5 per cent and that of the food

industry by 3.2 per cent.

Trend series of turnover, export turnover and

domestic turnover in manufacturing (BC), January 2007 to

March-April 2020, % (TOL 2008)

The index of turnover in industry describes enterprises whose

main industry is manufacturing. The calculation of the indices is

based on the Tax Administration’s self-assessed tax data

which are supplemented with data obtained with Statistics

Finland’s sales inquiry. The monthly turnovers of

manufacturing enterprises can vary considerably, especially in the

metal industries. The variation is mainly due to invoicing

practices. The final invoice for major machinery deliveries and

projects may be recorded in the sales of one month, even if the

delivery had required the work of several months or years.

The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays

are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means

taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays

and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from

seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to

compare observations of two successive months as well.

In terms of turnover, data for the latest month are preliminary

and are released at a delay of around six weeks. The data may

become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry

levels in coming months. Export turnover and domestic turnover are,

for the time being, still released at a delay of two and a half

months.

Updated 15.6.2020

