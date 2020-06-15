TURNOVER IN INDUSTRY DECREASED BY 10.4 PER CENT IN APRIL

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020
According to Statistics Finland, working day
adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) decreased in April by 10.4
per cent year-on-year. Among the main industries, turnover
decreased most in the chemical industry, by 22.7 per cent from one
year ago, which was influenced by the drop in the price of oil in
addition to the exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus.
Seasonally adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) fell by 3.0 per
cent compared with March.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in
manufacturing (BCD), % (TOL 2008)
The exceptional situation caused by the coronavirus had an
effect in April on the turnover of manufacturing not only in the
chemical industry but also in other main industries. Turnover in
the textile, clothing and leather industry was 14.8 per cent lower
and in the forest industry 14.3 per lower than in April one year
earlier. The turnover of electricity, gas, steam and air
conditioning supply declined by 12.2 per cent and that of the food
industry by 9.2 per cent from one year back. The turnover of the
metal industry went down by 4.6 per cent and that of the electrical
and electronics industry by 3.6 per cent. Turnover grew slightly
only in mining and quarrying, by 0.3 per cent from one year
ago.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover in
manufacturing by industry, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)
Export turnover decreased most in the forest industry in
March
Among the main industries, export turnover adjusted for working
days decreased in March most in the forest industry, by 22.5 per
cent, and in the chemical industry, by 16.9 per cent from one year
ago. In addition, export turnover in the textiles, clothing and
leather industry was 9.0 per cent lower than one year ago. In
contrast, the export turnover of mining and quarrying increased
most in March, by 11.4 per cent year-on-year. Export turnover also
grew in the industry of mining and quarrying, by 6.9 per cent, in
the food industry, by 3.9 per cent, and in the electrical and
electronics industry, by 2.8 per cent year-on-year.
Annual change in working day adjusted export
turnover and domestic turnover in manufacturing by industry, March
2020, % (TOL 2008)
Among the main industries, turnover in Finland decreased most in
March in the textile, clothing and leather industry, by 12.0 per
cent, and in the chemical industry, by 11.8 per cent from the
previous year. In turn, the domestic turnover of the electrical and
electronics industry grew by 3.5 per cent and that of the food
industry by 3.2 per cent.
Trend series of turnover, export turnover and
domestic turnover in manufacturing (BC), January 2007 to
March-April 2020, % (TOL 2008)
The index of turnover in industry describes enterprises whose
main industry is manufacturing. The calculation of the indices is
based on the Tax Administration’s self-assessed tax data
which are supplemented with data obtained with Statistics
Finland’s sales inquiry. The monthly turnovers of
manufacturing enterprises can vary considerably, especially in the
metal industries. The variation is mainly due to invoicing
practices. The final invoice for major machinery deliveries and
projects may be recorded in the sales of one month, even if the
delivery had required the work of several months or years.
The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays
are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means
taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays
and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from
seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to
compare observations of two successive months as well.
In terms of turnover, data for the latest month are preliminary
and are released at a delay of around six weeks. The data may
become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry
levels in coming months. Export turnover and domestic turnover are,
for the time being, still released at a delay of two and a half
months.
Source: Index of turnover in industry 2020, April,
Statistics Finland
