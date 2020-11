(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020 According to Statistics Finland, working day adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) decreased in September by 10.2 per cent year-on-year. Of the main industries, turnover declined most in the chemical industry, by 21.3 per cent from one year earlier. Seasonally adjusted turnover in industry (TOL BCD) fell by 2.0 per cent compared with August.

