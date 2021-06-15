(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 15 giugno 2021 According to Statistics Finland, turnover in total trade adjusted for working days grew in April by 16.9 per cent from April 2020. Over the same period, the working day adjusted volume of sales in total trade, from which the impact of prices has been eliminated, increased by 11.4 per cent. The positive development in total trade that started in January of the current year also continues in April. The development of trade industries was partly affected by the exceptionally weak growth one year ago caused by the corona pandemic. This is now visible as high growth figures for some trade industries.

