TURNOVER AND SALES VOLUME IN TRADE FELL IN APRIL

According to Statistics Finland, turnover in
total trade adjusted for working days fell in April by 6.2 per cent
from April 2019. Over the same period, the working day adjusted
volume of sales, from which the impact of prices has been
eliminated, decreased by 3.1 per cent. Turnover fell in all main
industries of trade – in motor vehicle trade by over one
fifth. The exceptional situation caused by coronavirus had an
effect on the development of trade industries.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
sales volume in total trade (G), %
In wholesale trade, working day adjusted turnover decreased by
5.1 per cent in April, while the sales volume of the industry grew
by 0.5 per cent year-on-year. Trade developed weakest in April in
motor vehicle trade where turnover went down by as much as 22.3 per
cent and sales volume by 23.1 per cent year-on-year. In retail
trade, working day adjusted turnover fell by 1.3 per cent and sales
volume by 0.6 per cent. As in March, retail trade was boosted in
April especially by daily consumer goods trade, as the working day
adjusted turnover of the industry concerned grew by 6.2 per cent.
Turnover in specialised store trade contracted most of retail trade
industries, down by 9.2 per cent from the year before. In
department store trade turnover fell, in turn, by 5.2 per cent. The
weaker development in turnover than in sales volume, especially in
wholesale trade, is explained by fallen prices.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
sales volume in industries of trade, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)
Turnover and sales volume declined clearly from the previous
month
Seasonally adjusted turnover in total trade fell by 3.1 per cent
in April compared to March. Sales volume decreased by 1.9 per cent
during the same period. In March, turnover fell by 0.7 per cent and
sales volume by 0.1 per cent from the month before.
Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and sales
volume in total trade (G) from the previous month, %
Trend of turnover and sales volume in total
trade
The calculation of indices of turnover of trade is based on the
Tax Administration’s data on self-assessed taxes, which are
supplemented with Statistics Finland’s sales inquiry. The
volume index of sales is calculated by removing the effect of price
changes from the value index series.
The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays
are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means
taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays
and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from
seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to
compare observations of two successive months as well.
The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may
become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry
levels in coming months.
Source: Turnover of trade, Statistics Finland
