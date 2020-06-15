TURNOVER AND SALES VOLUME IN TRADE FELL IN APRIL

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

Published: 15 June 2020

According to Statistics Finland, turnover in

total trade adjusted for working days fell in April by 6.2 per cent

from April 2019. Over the same period, the working day adjusted

volume of sales, from which the impact of prices has been

eliminated, decreased by 3.1 per cent. Turnover fell in all main

industries of trade – in motor vehicle trade by over one

fifth. The exceptional situation caused by coronavirus had an

effect on the development of trade industries.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

sales volume in total trade (G), %

In wholesale trade, working day adjusted turnover decreased by

5.1 per cent in April, while the sales volume of the industry grew

by 0.5 per cent year-on-year. Trade developed weakest in April in

motor vehicle trade where turnover went down by as much as 22.3 per

cent and sales volume by 23.1 per cent year-on-year. In retail

trade, working day adjusted turnover fell by 1.3 per cent and sales

volume by 0.6 per cent. As in March, retail trade was boosted in

April especially by daily consumer goods trade, as the working day

adjusted turnover of the industry concerned grew by 6.2 per cent.

Turnover in specialised store trade contracted most of retail trade

industries, down by 9.2 per cent from the year before. In

department store trade turnover fell, in turn, by 5.2 per cent. The

weaker development in turnover than in sales volume, especially in

wholesale trade, is explained by fallen prices.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

sales volume in industries of trade, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)

Turnover and sales volume declined clearly from the previous

month

Seasonally adjusted turnover in total trade fell by 3.1 per cent

in April compared to March. Sales volume decreased by 1.9 per cent

during the same period. In March, turnover fell by 0.7 per cent and

sales volume by 0.1 per cent from the month before.

Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and sales

volume in total trade (G) from the previous month, %

Trend of turnover and sales volume in total

trade

The calculation of indices of turnover of trade is based on the

Tax Administration’s data on self-assessed taxes, which are

supplemented with Statistics Finland’s sales inquiry. The

volume index of sales is calculated by removing the effect of price

changes from the value index series.

The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays

are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means

taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays

and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from

seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to

compare observations of two successive months as well.

The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may

become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry

levels in coming months.

