TURNOVER AND OUTPUT IN SERVICES FELL IN SEPTEMBER

Working day adjusted turnover in service
industries fell by 9.7 per cent in September 2020 from September
2019. Service output or volume, from which the impact of prices has
been eliminated, fell by 6.7 per cent over the same period. In this
year’s August, turnover went down by 9.6 per cent, while volume
contracted correspondingly by 7.1 per cent. Services are here
examined exclusive of trade.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
volume of service industries, %
In September 2020, the weakest development among the main
service industries was recorded in accommodation and food service
activities, where working day adjusted turnover fell by 25.6 per
cent from September 2019. Over the same period, the volume also
went down, being 23.7 per cent lower than in September 2019.
In the biggest service industry in terms of turnover,
transportation and storage, working day adjusted turnover decreased
by 22.1 per cent from September 2019. The volume of transportation
and storage was 18.3 per cent lower in September 2020 than one year
earlier. Turnover in arts, entertainment and recreation also went
down (-21.3%).
Administrative and support services activities also remained
above the average fall in turnover in service industries, as
working day adjusted turnover decreased by 10.7 per cent in
September 2020 from one year ago. Correspondingly, the 8.1 per cent
drop in the volume of the industry was weaker than the average
development in the volume of service industries. Among the main
service industries, professional, scientific and technical
activities (-3.2%) and other service activities (-2.9%) also went
down. The volume of professional, scientific and technical
activities decreased by 2.8 per cent in September 2020.
In September 2020, the most positive development in service
industries was seen in real estate activities, where working day
adjusted turnover went up by 2.7 per cent from September 2019. The
industry’s volume went up by 2.2 per cent in the
corresponding period. In information and communication, working day
adjusted turnover also developed positively in September 2020,
reaching a growth of 2.3 per cent from one year earlier. The volume
of the industry increased by 3.5 per cent over the same period.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
volume of service industries, September 2020, % (TOL 2008)
Turnover and output grew from the previous month
Seasonally adjusted turnover in service industries increased in
September 2020 by 0.3 per cent compared to August. The output of
services, from which the impact of prices has been eliminated, grew
by 0.7 per cent over the same period. One month earlier, turnover
grew by 1.6 per cent from July 2020. At that time, volume grew by
1.3 per cent.
Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and volume
from the previous month of service industries, %
The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may
become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry
levels in coming months. The volume of service industries is
calculated by eliminating the effect of price changes from the
turnover index.
The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays
are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means
taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays
and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from
seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to
compare observations of two successive months as well.
