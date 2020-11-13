TURNOVER AND OUTPUT IN SERVICES FELL IN SEPTEMBER

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

Published: 13 November 2020

Working day adjusted turnover in service

industries fell by 9.7 per cent in September 2020 from September

2019. Service output or volume, from which the impact of prices has

been eliminated, fell by 6.7 per cent over the same period. In this

year’s August, turnover went down by 9.6 per cent, while volume

contracted correspondingly by 7.1 per cent. Services are here

examined exclusive of trade.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

volume of service industries, %

In September 2020, the weakest development among the main

service industries was recorded in accommodation and food service

activities, where working day adjusted turnover fell by 25.6 per

cent from September 2019. Over the same period, the volume also

went down, being 23.7 per cent lower than in September 2019.

In the biggest service industry in terms of turnover,

transportation and storage, working day adjusted turnover decreased

by 22.1 per cent from September 2019. The volume of transportation

and storage was 18.3 per cent lower in September 2020 than one year

earlier. Turnover in arts, entertainment and recreation also went

down (-21.3%).

Administrative and support services activities also remained

above the average fall in turnover in service industries, as

working day adjusted turnover decreased by 10.7 per cent in

September 2020 from one year ago. Correspondingly, the 8.1 per cent

drop in the volume of the industry was weaker than the average

development in the volume of service industries. Among the main

service industries, professional, scientific and technical

activities (-3.2%) and other service activities (-2.9%) also went

down. The volume of professional, scientific and technical

activities decreased by 2.8 per cent in September 2020.

In September 2020, the most positive development in service

industries was seen in real estate activities, where working day

adjusted turnover went up by 2.7 per cent from September 2019. The

industry’s volume went up by 2.2 per cent in the

corresponding period. In information and communication, working day

adjusted turnover also developed positively in September 2020,

reaching a growth of 2.3 per cent from one year earlier. The volume

of the industry increased by 3.5 per cent over the same period.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

volume of service industries, September 2020, % (TOL 2008)

Turnover and output grew from the previous month

Seasonally adjusted turnover in service industries increased in

September 2020 by 0.3 per cent compared to August. The output of

services, from which the impact of prices has been eliminated, grew

by 0.7 per cent over the same period. One month earlier, turnover

grew by 1.6 per cent from July 2020. At that time, volume grew by

1.3 per cent.

Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and volume

from the previous month of service industries, %

The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may

become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry

levels in coming months. The volume of service industries is

calculated by eliminating the effect of price changes from the

turnover index.

The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays

are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means

taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays

and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from

seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to

compare observations of two successive months as well.

Source: Turnover of service industries, Statistics Finland

Finland

Inquiries: Aki Niskanen 029 551 2657, Katja

Liukkonen 029 551 3515, Tony Valve 029 551 3453, <a

Head of Department in charge: Mari

Ylä-Jarkko

