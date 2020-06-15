TURNOVER AND OUTPUT IN SERVICES FELL IN APRIL

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

Working day adjusted turnover in service

industries fell by 16.9 per cent in April 2020 from April 2019.

Service output or volume, from which the impact of prices has been

eliminated, fell by 14.1 per cent over the same period. In this

year’s March both turnover (-4.8%) and volume (-3.4%) were

falling from one year back. The exceptional situation caused by

coronavirus had an effect on the development of some of the service

industries. Services are here examined exclusive of trade.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

volume of service industries, %

Among the main service industries, development was weakest in

April 2020 in accommodation and food service activities, where

working day adjusted turnover fell by 68.2 per cent from April

2019. In the corresponding period, the volume in the industry also

went down steeply by 68.4 per cent. In the industry of arts,

entertainment and recreation, working day adjusted turnover

decreased by 40.9 per cent from April 2019.

The working day adjusted turnover of the biggest service

industry, transportation and storage activities, decreased by 28.0

per cent from April 2019. At the same time, the volume of the

industry fell by 25.5 per cent. Other service activities also fell

more strongly than average for the main service industries, where

working day adjusted turnover fell by 18.1 per cent from April

2019.

Administrative and support service activities, as well as

professional, scientific and technical activities also declined.

Adjusted for working days, turnover in administrative and support

service activities fell by 15.2 per cent from April of the year

before. At the time, the volume in the industry also fell by 13.0

per cent. The fall in working day adjusted turnover in

professional, scientific and technical activities was more subdued,

being 5.0 per cent from April 2019. The industry’s volume

went down by 3.5 per cent in the corresponding period.

Among the main service industries, slight positive development

was attained in April 2020 in real estate activities and in

information and communication activities. The working day adjusted

turnover of real estate activities went up by 0.6 per cent from

April 2019. In the correspond period, the volume in the industry

went down by 0.6 per cent. Adjusted for working days, turnover in

information and communication activities grew by 0.4 per cent,

while the volume of the industry increased by 1.1 per cent over the

same period from April 2019.

Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and

volume of service industries, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)

Turnover and output contracted from the previous month

Seasonally adjusted turnover in service industries declined in

April 2020 by 11.1 per cent compared to March. The output of

services, from which the impact of prices has been eliminated, fell

by 10.1 per cent over the same period. In March, turnover went down

by 7.1 per cent from February 2020. Similarly, the volume then fell

by 5.1 per cent.

Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and volume

from the previous month of service industries, %

The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may

become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry

levels in coming months. The volume of service industries is

calculated by eliminating the effect of price changes from the

turnover index.

The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays

are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means

taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays

and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from

seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to

compare observations of two successive months as well.

