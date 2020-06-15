TURNOVER AND OUTPUT IN SERVICES FELL IN APRIL

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020
Published: 15 June 2020
Working day adjusted turnover in service
industries fell by 16.9 per cent in April 2020 from April 2019.
Service output or volume, from which the impact of prices has been
eliminated, fell by 14.1 per cent over the same period. In this
year’s March both turnover (-4.8%) and volume (-3.4%) were
falling from one year back. The exceptional situation caused by
coronavirus had an effect on the development of some of the service
industries. Services are here examined exclusive of trade.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
volume of service industries, %
Among the main service industries, development was weakest in
April 2020 in accommodation and food service activities, where
working day adjusted turnover fell by 68.2 per cent from April
2019. In the corresponding period, the volume in the industry also
went down steeply by 68.4 per cent. In the industry of arts,
entertainment and recreation, working day adjusted turnover
decreased by 40.9 per cent from April 2019.
The working day adjusted turnover of the biggest service
industry, transportation and storage activities, decreased by 28.0
per cent from April 2019. At the same time, the volume of the
industry fell by 25.5 per cent. Other service activities also fell
more strongly than average for the main service industries, where
working day adjusted turnover fell by 18.1 per cent from April
2019.
Administrative and support service activities, as well as
professional, scientific and technical activities also declined.
Adjusted for working days, turnover in administrative and support
service activities fell by 15.2 per cent from April of the year
before. At the time, the volume in the industry also fell by 13.0
per cent. The fall in working day adjusted turnover in
professional, scientific and technical activities was more subdued,
being 5.0 per cent from April 2019. The industry’s volume
went down by 3.5 per cent in the corresponding period.
Among the main service industries, slight positive development
was attained in April 2020 in real estate activities and in
information and communication activities. The working day adjusted
turnover of real estate activities went up by 0.6 per cent from
April 2019. In the correspond period, the volume in the industry
went down by 0.6 per cent. Adjusted for working days, turnover in
information and communication activities grew by 0.4 per cent,
while the volume of the industry increased by 1.1 per cent over the
same period from April 2019.
Annual change in working day adjusted turnover and
volume of service industries, April 2020, % (TOL 2008)
Turnover and output contracted from the previous month
Seasonally adjusted turnover in service industries declined in
April 2020 by 11.1 per cent compared to March. The output of
services, from which the impact of prices has been eliminated, fell
by 10.1 per cent over the same period. In March, turnover went down
by 7.1 per cent from February 2020. Similarly, the volume then fell
by 5.1 per cent.
Change in seasonally adjusted turnover and volume
from the previous month of service industries, %
The data for the latest month are preliminary and they may
become significantly revised particularly on more detailed industry
levels in coming months. The volume of service industries is
calculated by eliminating the effect of price changes from the
turnover index.
The factors caused by the variation in the number of weekdays
are taken into account in adjustment for working days. This means
taking into consideration the lengths of months, different weekdays
and holidays. In addition, seasonal variation is eliminated from
seasonally adjusted series, on account of which it makes sense to
compare observations of two successive months as well.
Source: Turnover of service industries, Statistics
Finland
Inquiries: Aki Niskanen 029 551 2657, Katja
Liukkonen 029 551 3515, Tony Valve 029 551 3453, <a
Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko
Publication in pdf-format (408.0 kB)
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
Appendix tables
- Figures
-
- Revisions in these statistics
-
Updated 15.06.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Turnover of service industries [e-publication].
ISSN=1799-0998. April 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 15.6.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/plv/2020/04/plv_2020_04_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html
0http://www.stat.fi/til/plv/2020/04/plv_2020_04_2020-06-15_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/plv/2020/04/plv_2020_04_2020-06-15_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/plv/2020/04/plv_2020_04_2020-06-15_tie_001_en.html