(AGENPARL) – ven 19 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to In the Muse Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/19/2021 11:56 AM EST

The following is part of a series of four blog posts connecting readers to archival materials from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” opens today. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts and other materials highlighted in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, […]

🔊 Listen to this