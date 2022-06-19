18.5 C
Rome
domenica, Giugno 19, 2022
Turkish MFA-2022-06-19 14:17

RT @MevlutCavusoglu: #Kosova Başbakanı Kurti’yle işbirliğimizi geliştirme imkanlarını ele aldık. FETÖ mevcudiyetinin Kosova için oluşturduğ…
