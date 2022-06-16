Twitter Turkish MFA-2022-06-16 19:25 By Redazione 16 Giugno 2022 0 22 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 16 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @MevlutCavusoglu: Ohri’de görüştüğümüz Avusturyalı mevkidaşım Schallenberg’le ikili ilişkilerimizi ve başta Ukrayna ile Suriye olmak üze…Twitter – Turkish MFA 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTim Murtaugh-2022-06-16 19:24Next articleZach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 - Advertisement - Correlati Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli Irish Foreign Ministry-2022-06-16 19:37 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:35 16 Giugno 2022 Michela Roi-2022-06-16 19:32 16 Giugno 2022 The Lincoln Project-2022-06-16 19:30 16 Giugno 2022 Zach Parkinson-2022-06-16 19:26 16 Giugno 2022