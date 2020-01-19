19 Gennaio 2020
TURKEY: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW DRILLING OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – Brussels (Belgium), dom 19 gennaio 2020

Following the latest announcement by Turkish Authorities that the drilling ship Yavuz is going to be dispatched for a new drilling operation, the EU recalls its position concerning Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone.

Concrete steps towards creating an environment conducive to dialogue in good faith are needed. The intention by Turkey to launch further exploration and drilling activities in the wider region goes, regrettably, in the opposite direction.

The international law of the sea, the principle of good neighbourly relations and the sovereignty and sovereign rights over the maritime zones of all Member States have to be respected. All members of the international community must abide by these principles and should refrain from any actions undermining regional stability and security.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/73190/turkey-statement-spokesperson-announcement-new-drilling-operation_en

