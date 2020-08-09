(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 09 agosto 2020

In MY 2020/21, Turkish sultana raisin production is expected to decrease to 280,000 MT from a planted area of 74,000 hectare (ha) due to lower yields expectations in some regions of Manisa where farmers suffered from hail damage in early June 2020. Turkey exports more than 90 percent of its domestic raisin production due to continuing stable demand from Europe for sultana variety raisins. The Turkish Grain Board announced the annual procurement price for raisins in September 2019 and procured about 10,000 MT.

Turkey: Raisin Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/turkey-raisin-annual-5