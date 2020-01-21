(AGENPARL) – Washington (DC), mar 21 gennaio 2020

This report outlines Turkey’s regulatory system for licensing Plant Protection Products (PPP) and Maximim Residue Limits (MRL) for pesticides. PPP’s require a license to be used and sold in Turkey. For a PPP to be licensed in Turkey, it must have been licensed first in the European Union (EU) or a Group of Eight (G8) country (the U.S, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, or Russia). Turkey’s regulation of pesticide MRLs is similar to that of the European Union, but not fully harmonized.

Turkey: Plant Protection Products and Maximum Residue Limits of Pesticides Regulations

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/turkey-plant-protection-products-and-maximum-residue-limits-pesticides-regulations