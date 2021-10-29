(AGENPARL) – ven 29 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/29/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Turkey as you celebrate the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkey is an important NATO Ally and partner of the United States. For decades, Turkey has stood together with the United States and the international community to confront global challenges. Our longstanding relationship is built upon strong commercial, diplomatic, and security cooperation. The incredibly deep, people-to-people ties between Turkey and the United States have persisted for generations and are critical to the strength of our relationship.

We send best wishes as you celebrate this special occasion and look forward to expanding our partnership in the years to come.

