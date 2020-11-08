domenica, Novembre 8, 2020
TURKEY: FRESH DECIDUOUS FRUIT ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 08 novembre 2020

In marketing year (MY) 2020/21, Turkey’s total apple crop is expected to increase to 4.3 million metric tons (MMT) and the pear crop to 550,000 MT, according to the Turkish Statistics Institute. The Turkey table grape production forecast for MY 2020/21 is 2 MMT. Fresh fruit exporters are hopeful for the new marketing year with a weak Turkish Lira supporting additional exports.

Turkey: Fresh Deciduous Fruit Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/turkey-fresh-deciduous-fruit-annual-5

