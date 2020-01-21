21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

OFFICER AWARDED FIRST CHIEF FIREARMS INSTRUCTOR’S COIN

ESSERE CRISTIANI è PURA GRATUITà

ANIMAL MEDICINE IMPROVEMENT NOTICE: ST PAUL’S VETERINARY CLINIC

KONING EN KONINGIN BIJ SEMINAR ‘INDONESIA AND THE NETHERLANDS: A JOINT FUTURE’

NEW VISA SYSTEM

IL PROGRAMMA DELLA VISITA DEL PAPA A BARI CON I VESCOVI DEL…

IL FORUM DI DAVOS, LA CENTESIMUS ANNUS: PIù ATTENZIONE A PERSONA E…

AUTHORITIES’ AND AGENCIES’ REPORTS ON THE EFFECTS OF TAXI REGULATION READY

BOLIVIA: C’è TENSIONE NEL PAESE ALLA VIGILIA DELLA GIORNATA NAZIONALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH JULIO SANCHEZ CRISTO OF LA W RADIO

Home » TUNING THERMAL PROPERTIES OF CROSS-LINKED DCPD POLYMERS BY FUNCTIONALIZATION, INITIATOR TYPE AND CURING METHODS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

TUNING THERMAL PROPERTIES OF CROSS-LINKED DCPD POLYMERS BY FUNCTIONALIZATION, INITIATOR TYPE AND CURING METHODS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 21 gennaio 2020

ROMP derived poly-dicyclopentadiene (poly-DCPD) is a relatively new engineering material with high high impact resistance, high chemical corrosion resistance and high deflection temperature. The great functional group tolerance of ruthenium initiators allows also the formation of novel polymers derived from functionalized dicyclopentadiene derivatives with varying material properties. However, these materials have not been thoroughly studied to date. Therefore, systematically studying the mechanical properties of the produced polymers by changing several parameters, such as initiator type and loading, monomer/s chemical structure and the use heat or light based curing methods is of great interest. Herein, we report the synthesis of different sets of polymer and co-polymer films based on DCPD derivatives produced by three different Ruthenium-based initiators under thermal or photochemical activation conditions. The thermal and mechanical properties of these films were examined by dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA). Indeed, the various reaction conditions used to make the films and the nature of substituents significantly influenced the mechanical properties of the resulting polymeric films and pave the way for the discovery of polymeric materials with enhanced physical and chemical properties.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PY/~3/lrGENW0wohk/C9PY01178A

Related posts

ENGINEERING: SUMMER INSTRUCTOR

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: SUMMER NURSE (LPN/RN)

Redazione

AGRICULTURE: NURSERY PRODUCTION ASSOCIATE

Redazione

COMITATO PROVINCIALE DI COORDINAMENTO: VIA LIBERA A MEDICINA

Redazione

METABOLOMICS STRATEGY REVEALS THE OSTEOGENIC MECHANISM OF YAK (BOS GRUNNIENS) BONES COLLAGEN PEPTIDES ON OVARIECTOMY-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IN RATS

Redazione

WARMING UP FOR THE SUN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More