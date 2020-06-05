TUNING THE ORR ACTIVITY OF PT-BASED TI2CO2 MXENES BY VARYING THE ATOMIC CLUSTER SIZE AND DOPING WITH METALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00048E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00048E, Paper
Xilin Zhang, Yiying Zhang, Cheng Cheng, Zongxian Yang, Kersti Hermansson
The introduction of Au that possesses high electronegativity and many d electrons greatly improved the ORR activity of Ptn/v-Ti2CO2.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The introduction of Au that possesses high electronegativity and many d electrons greatly improved the ORR activity of Ptn/v-Ti2CO2.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/syaOUOFxc-s/D0NR00048E