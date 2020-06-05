TUNING THE ORR ACTIVITY OF PT-BASED TI2CO2 MXENES BY VARYING THE ATOMIC CLUSTER SIZE AND DOPING WITH METALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00048E, Paper

Xilin Zhang, Yiying Zhang, Cheng Cheng, Zongxian Yang, Kersti Hermansson

The introduction of Au that possesses high electronegativity and many d electrons greatly improved the ORR activity of Pt n /v-Ti 2 CO 2 .

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/syaOUOFxc-s/D0NR00048E