TUNING THE MORPHOLOGY AND REDOX BEHAVIOUR BY VARYING THE CONCENTRATION OF FE IN A CONIFE TERNARY OXIDE HETEROSTRUCTURE FOR HYBRID DEVICES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01486A, Paper

Avijit Biswal, Prasanna Kumar Panda, Achyuta Nanda Acharya, Bankim Chandra Tripathy, Feraih Alenazey, Zhong-Tao Jiang, Manickam Minakshi Sundaram

A scalable iron-based ternary metal oxide synthesized by a simple two-step approach for supercapacitor applications.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/0konIGoqcoo/D0NJ01486A