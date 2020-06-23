TUNING THE EXCITED-STATE DEACTIVATION PATHWAYS OF DINUCLEAR RUTHENIUM(II) 2,2′-BIPYRIDINE COMPLEXES THROUGH BRIDGING LIGAND DESIGN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, 49,8096-8106

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01216E, Paper

Simon Cerfontaine, Ludovic Troian-Gautier, Sara A. M. Wehlin, Frédérique Loiseau, Emilie Cauët, Benjamin Elias

A detailed photophysical study of binuclear complexes was performed using steady-state and time-resolved photoluminescence measurements at variable temperature. The results were compared with the prototypical [Ru(bpy) 3 ] 2+ .

