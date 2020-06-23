giovedì, Giugno 25, 2020
TUNING THE EXCITED-STATE DEACTIVATION PATHWAYS OF DINUCLEAR RUTHENIUM(II) 2,2′-BIPYRIDINE COMPLEXES THROUGH BRIDGING LIGAND DESIGN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, 49,8096-8106
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01216E, Paper
Simon Cerfontaine, Ludovic Troian-Gautier, Sara A. M. Wehlin, Frédérique Loiseau, Emilie Cauët, Benjamin Elias
A detailed photophysical study of binuclear complexes was performed using steady-state and time-resolved photoluminescence measurements at variable temperature. The results were compared with the prototypical [Ru(bpy)3]2+.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/5j6XDR4zbsI/D0DT01216E

