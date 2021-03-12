TUNING THE ELECTRONIC TRANSITION ENERGY OF INDOLE VIA SUBSTITUTION: APPLICATION TO IDENTIFY TRYPTOPHAN-BASED CHROMOPHORES THAT ABSORB AND EMIT VISIBLE LIGHT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 12 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06710E, Paper

Robert J. Micikas, Ismail A. Ahmed, Arusha Acharyya, Amos B. Smith, Feng Gai

The unnatural amino acids 4CHO-tryptophan and 4NO 2 -tryptophan can be excited by visible light and could afford useful application as biological chromophores.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/593do3cN6Ho/D0CP06710E