TUNING THE ELECTRONIC TRANSITION ENERGY OF INDOLE VIA SUBSTITUTION: APPLICATION TO IDENTIFY TRYPTOPHAN-BASED CHROMOPHORES THAT ABSORB AND EMIT VISIBLE LIGHT

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06710E, Paper
Robert J. Micikas, Ismail A. Ahmed, Arusha Acharyya, Amos B. Smith, Feng Gai
The unnatural amino acids 4CHO-tryptophan and 4NO2-tryptophan can be excited by visible light and could afford useful application as biological chromophores.
