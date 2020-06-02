martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
TUNING THE ELECTRON-DEFICIENT-CORE OF NON-FULLERENE ACCEPTOR TO ACHIEVE OVER 17 % EFFICIENCY IN SINGLE-JUNCTION ORGANIC SOLAR CELL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 giugno 2020

Finding effective molecular design strategies to enable efficient charge generation and small energy loss is among the longstanding challenges in developing high performance non-fullerene organic solar cells (OSCs). Recently, we reported the Y-series non-fullerene acceptors with an electron-deficient-core-based fused structure (typically Y6), opening a new door to achieve a high external quantum efficiency (~ 80 %) while maintaining low energy loss (~ 0.57eV). On this basis, how to further reduce the energy losses and ultimately to improve performances of OSCs becomes the research hotspot. In this paper, we design and synthesize a new member of the family of Y-series acceptor, Y18, which adopts a fused benzotriazole segment with unique luminescence properties as electron-deficient-core. Compared to Y6, the benzotriazole based acceptor Y18 exhibits an extended optical absorption and meanwhile a higher voltage. Consequently, the device deliveries a promising power conversion efficiency of 16.52 % with a very low energy loss of 0.53 eV. Further device optimization by exploiting a ternary blend strategy allows us to achieve a high efficiency of 17.11 % (certified as 16.76 % by NREL). Y18 may become one of the most important candidate material for its broader absorption spectra and higher voltage of Y18 (compared to Y6) in the OSCs field.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/vcR_TBBymYw/D0EE00862A

