TUNING THE ELECTRON-DEFICIENT-CORE OF NON-FULLERENE ACCEPTOR TO ACHIEVE OVER 17 % EFFICIENCY IN SINGLE-JUNCTION ORGANIC SOLAR CELL

Finding effective molecular design strategies to enable efficient charge generation and small energy loss is among the longstanding challenges in developing high performance non-fullerene organic solar cells (OSCs). Recently, we reported the Y-series non-fullerene acceptors with an electron-deficient-core-based fused structure (typically Y6), opening a new door to achieve a high external quantum efficiency (~ 80 %) while maintaining low energy loss (~ 0.57eV). On this basis, how to further reduce the energy losses and ultimately to improve performances of OSCs becomes the research hotspot. In this paper, we design and synthesize a new member of the family of Y-series acceptor, Y18, which adopts a fused benzotriazole segment with unique luminescence properties as electron-deficient-core. Compared to Y6, the benzotriazole based acceptor Y18 exhibits an extended optical absorption and meanwhile a higher voltage. Consequently, the device deliveries a promising power conversion efficiency of 16.52 % with a very low energy loss of 0.53 eV. Further device optimization by exploiting a ternary blend strategy allows us to achieve a high efficiency of 17.11 % (certified as 16.76 % by NREL). Y18 may become one of the most important candidate material for its broader absorption spectra and higher voltage of Y18 (compared to Y6) in the OSCs field.