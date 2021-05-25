(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01523K, Feature Article

Wenning Zhao, Yong Li, Wenjie Shen

Synthesis of TiO 2 nanoparticles with tunable shape and crystal-phase has attracted considerable attention for the design of highly efficient heterogeneous catalysts. Tailoring the shape of TiO 2 , in the crystal-phases of…

