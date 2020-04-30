giovedì, Aprile 30, 2020
Breaking News

DEF 2020: AVVIATO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

CORONAVIRUS: EXTENDED DEADLINE TO EQUIP PLANES WITH SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

MERCOLEDì 29 APRILE 2020 – 211ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CORONAVIRUS IN SUDAFRICA. I RISCHI PER MIGRANTI E ABITANTI DELLE TOWNSHIP

NUOVI SBARCHI A LAMPEDUSA. IL SINDACO CHIEDE NAVE HOTSPOT PER UN’ACCOGLIENZA SICURA

FROM THE SEA TO THE DOOR: NEW GRANT SCHEME TO SUPPORT SEAFOOD…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS О.KRAVCHENKO WITH…

RECOVERED APPEAL: BURGESS BUSINESS PARK, PARKHOUSE STREET, LONDON SE5 7TJ (REF: –…

DEF 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN ASSEMBLEA

INSPECTION REPORT PUBLISHED: ANNUAL INSPECTION OF ‘ADULTS AT RISK IN IMMIGRATION DETENTION’…

Agenparl

TUNING INTO DOLPHIN CHATTER COULD BOOST CONSERVATION EFFORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (Edith Cowan University) Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and Curtin University have moved an important step closer to using sound rather than sight to track individual dolphin activity. Their study, which has potential implications for dolphin communities around the world, investigated whether there was a way to attribute unique whistles to individual bottlenose dolphins living in Western Australia’s Swan River.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/ecu-tid042820.php

Post collegati

VENATORX PHARMACEUTICALS AND GARDP PARTNER TO DEVELOP NEW ANTIBIOTIC

Redazione

ULTRA-PRECISION NANO-SENSOR COULD DETECT IRON DISORDERS

Redazione

P&AMP;I CLUBS’ CO-OPERATION ‘HELPS SHIPPING TO BE SUSTAINABLE’

Redazione

ARTERIES RESPOND IN OPPOSITE WAYS FOR MALES AND FEMALES

Redazione

TUNING INTO DOLPHIN CHATTER COULD BOOST CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Redazione

HEAT-FRIENDLY MICROBES PROVIDE EFFICIENT WAY TO BIODEGRADE PLASTIC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More