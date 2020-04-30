TUNING INTO DOLPHIN CHATTER COULD BOOST CONSERVATION EFFORTS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (Edith Cowan University) Researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) in Australia and Curtin University have moved an important step closer to using sound rather than sight to track individual dolphin activity. Their study, which has potential implications for dolphin communities around the world, investigated whether there was a way to attribute unique whistles to individual bottlenose dolphins living in Western Australia’s Swan River.

