TUNE IN: CONNECTING THE WORLD

Upcoming National Book Festival Presents Programs: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride & Connecting the World with Words

The Library created its National Book Festival Presents series as a way to bring our annual book festival experience to audiences on a year-round basis. In April, we took the physical events into the virtual realm, offering a series of talks related to the coronavirus pandemic with prominent authors and experts. You can watch all of these talks and special presentations here [ https://loc.gov/programs/national-book-festival/videos/national-book-festival-presents-videos/ ].

The series leaves talk of the pandemic behind with its upcoming programs, which celebrate the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride and take an international scope with the June series Connecting the World with Words”:

*Celebrating 50 Years of LGBTQ Pride.”* In honor of LGBTQ Pride month (June) and the 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations, Eric Cervini discusses his book The Deviants War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America, with the Library’s Roswell Encina. *Premieres Thursday, May 28, 7 p.m. ET*

*”Richard Ford: **A Good Story Knows No Borders*.” Richard Ford, winner of the 2019 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction and whose work has been translated into dozens of languages, will speak on the universality of fiction. *Premieres Thursday, June 4, 7 p.m. ET*

*”**Ha Jin on the Legendary Poet Li Bai*.” National Book Award winner Ha Jin discusses his new book, The Banished Immortal: A Life of Li Bai, in which he draws on a range of historical and literary sources to weave the life story of the eighth-century Chinese poet Li Bai. *Premieres Thursday, June 11, 7 p.m. ET

*

*”Erik Larson on Winston Churchill: The Right Words at the Right Time*.” Erik Larson discusses his latest book, The Splendid and the Vile, which tells the story of Winston Churchill during the London Blitz of World War II, with philanthropist and National Book Festival co-chairman David Rubenstein. *Premieres Thursday, June 18, 7 p.m. ET

*

*”Poetry Ancestors: How Invention Meets Influence*.” American Book Award winner Kimiko Hahn and fellow award-winning poet Rajiv Mohabir talk about invention and influence across borders, and how poetry serves as a model for our moment, with Washington Post Book World critic Ron Charles. *Premieres Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET

*

All talks will be launched on Library of Congress Facebook and YouTube channels, on the Library's website, then available for viewing afterwards.

Click here for more information.

